Professional Financial Advisors LLC Grows Position in Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPVU)

Professional Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPVU) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,451 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Professional Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Professional Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF were worth $1,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 32,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 2,904 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 7,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $1,174,000.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Thursday, hitting $36.38. 6,671 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,275. Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.97 and a fifty-two week high of $38.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.90.

