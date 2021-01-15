Professional Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

Professional Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 423 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF were worth $601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FV. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 128.2% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $62,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 433.3% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 101.6% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF stock traded up $0.25 on Thursday, hitting $42.26. The stock had a trading volume of 154,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,327. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.72 and a 200 day moving average of $37.85. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a twelve month low of $19.04 and a twelve month high of $42.61.

