Professional Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Cambria Global Asset Allocation ETF (BATS:GAA)

Professional Financial Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Cambria Global Asset Allocation ETF (BATS:GAA) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 57,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,255 shares during the period. Cambria Global Asset Allocation ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Professional Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Professional Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cambria Global Asset Allocation ETF were worth $1,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GAA. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Cambria Global Asset Allocation ETF by 9.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 172,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,552,000 after purchasing an additional 14,643 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Cambria Global Asset Allocation ETF by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 20,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 6,021 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Cambria Global Asset Allocation ETF by 68.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Cambria Global Asset Allocation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000.

BATS:GAA traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $30.23. 1,711 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.29. Cambria Global Asset Allocation ETF has a 52-week low of $24.76 and a 52-week high of $28.60.

