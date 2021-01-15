Professional Financial Advisors LLC Buys 327 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Professional Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,326 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Union Pacific makes up about 3.5% of Professional Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Professional Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $4,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CFO4Life Group LLC increased its position in Union Pacific by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 2,392 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 2,467 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Union Pacific by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 8,503 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,674,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,019 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in Union Pacific by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 680 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 78.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UNP stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $216.16. 1,719,879 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,512,230. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $206.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $193.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $145.66 billion, a PE ratio of 26.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.02. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $105.08 and a one year high of $221.28.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.05). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 27.54%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th were paid a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UNP. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Monday. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $198.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.38.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

