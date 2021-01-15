ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) Downgraded to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $17.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of ProAssurance have lost more than its industry in a year's time. The company's high expenses have been weighing on the company’s margins. Volatility in premium retention in its physician business remains a concern. A major risk is associated with its investment portfolio. It has been benefiting from strategic acquisitions, which have been accretive to premiums, over the past few quarters. The buyouts and integrations of companies have helped it to enhance financial size and strength. The company is also moving toward its joint marketing and shared risk programs. Following the NORCAL buyout, the combined entity is likely to create the nation's third largest specialty writer of liability insurance for healthcare professionals and facilities. Growing cash flows courtesy of a strong balance sheet bode well for the company.”

Shares of PRA stock opened at $19.88 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. ProAssurance has a twelve month low of $12.67 and a twelve month high of $37.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.99 and a beta of 0.27.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.06). ProAssurance had a negative net margin of 9.04% and a negative return on equity of 5.71%. The company had revenue of $226.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that ProAssurance will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 21st. ProAssurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -24.69%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in ProAssurance by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,438,868 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,144,000 after buying an additional 140,316 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of ProAssurance by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,749,502 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,363,000 after purchasing an additional 96,896 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of ProAssurance by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,505,658 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $23,548,000 after purchasing an additional 60,100 shares in the last quarter. Wishbone Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of ProAssurance during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $18,371,000. Finally, Polar Capital LLP grew its holdings in shares of ProAssurance by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 950,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,858,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. 83.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicate.

