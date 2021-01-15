Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. Buys Shares of 9,037 iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the second quarter worth $35,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the third quarter worth $35,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the third quarter worth $36,000. Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 60.9% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICLN traded down $1.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,290,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,755,096. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $8.08 and a 1 year high of $34.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.26.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

