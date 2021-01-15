Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. Acquires 765 Shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD)

Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. lifted its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 80,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund accounts for about 0.5% of Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund were worth $1,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund by 8.3% in the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund during the third quarter worth $33,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund by 3.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 240,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,966,000 after buying an additional 8,007 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund during the third quarter worth $168,000. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund during the third quarter worth $183,000.

Get Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund alerts:

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.89. 17,984 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,378. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.28 and a 200 day moving average of $16.96. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.34 and a 12-month high of $20.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.086 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.46%.

About Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in the stocks of companies operating in the financials sector. The fund primarily invests in preferred securities.

Featured Article: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.