Private Capital Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Private Capital Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 85,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Dover comprises about 2.2% of Private Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Private Capital Advisors Inc. owned 0.06% of Dover worth $10,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Dover by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp lifted its holdings in Dover by 1.7% in the third quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 5,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Dover by 1.7% in the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 5,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dover by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 2,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Dover by 2.6% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 4,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

DOV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on Dover from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley cut Dover from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $134.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Dover from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Dover from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.18.

Shares of DOV stock traded down $1.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $125.42. 15,102 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 712,382. Dover Co. has a 12-month low of $62.95 and a 12-month high of $130.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.30.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.28. Dover had a return on equity of 26.73% and a net margin of 10.02%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 23,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $2,915,010.00. Also, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 489 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.05, for a total value of $56,748.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,821.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,495 shares of company stock valued at $7,620,627 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Dover Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle services, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

