Private Capital Advisors Inc. Invests $285,000 in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Private Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Etsy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Etsy during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Etsy by 54.1% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Etsy during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Etsy in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. 87.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ETSY stock traded down $7.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $204.28. 174,652 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,865,465. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $173.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.37. Etsy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.95 and a 1 year high of $221.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 4.98 and a quick ratio of 4.98. The stock has a market cap of $25.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.66.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. Etsy had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 46.30%. The firm had revenue of $451.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.72 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ETSY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Etsy from $156.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Etsy from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Etsy from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Etsy from $74.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Etsy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.82.

In other news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 2,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.85, for a total transaction of $285,253.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,253. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Margaret Mary Smyth sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.17, for a total value of $977,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,372 shares in the company, valued at $289,787.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 210,921 shares of company stock worth $29,129,974. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Etsy, Inc operates online market places for buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 66 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

