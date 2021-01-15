Private Capital Advisors Inc. Has $12.86 Million Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Private Capital Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 287,271 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 29,491 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems accounts for 2.6% of Private Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Private Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $12,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bainco International Investors bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 79,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 800 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. 70.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on CSCO. New Street Research raised Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 13th. Wolfe Research downgraded Cisco Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, November 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.54.

CSCO stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.11. 1,583,792 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,111,467. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.60. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.40 and a 12 month high of $50.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.95.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $11.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.85 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 4th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

In related news, EVP Irving Tan sold 47,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total transaction of $2,015,563.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Maria Martinez sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 371,384 shares of company stock worth $15,429,225. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

