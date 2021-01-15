PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) CEO Sherry S. Bahrambeygui Sells 7,000 Shares

PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) CEO Sherry S. Bahrambeygui sold 7,000 shares of PriceSmart stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.06, for a total transaction of $693,420.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 165,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,412,062.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of PSMT opened at $99.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.64 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $90.01 and a 200 day moving average of $73.74. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.15 and a 1-year high of $102.53.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $877.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $837.37 million. PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of PriceSmart from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bellecapital International Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of PriceSmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $466,000. 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in shares of PriceSmart during the fourth quarter worth about $242,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PriceSmart during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,625,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of PriceSmart by 51.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,685,000 after purchasing an additional 13,682 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of PriceSmart in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $296,000. 75.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PriceSmart Company Profile

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sell brand name and private label consumer products and provide services, such as optical and tires to individuals and businesses. As of December 04, 2020, the company operated 47 warehouse clubs.

