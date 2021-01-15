Pretium Resources Inc. (PVG.TO) (TSE:PVG) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.01

Shares of Pretium Resources Inc. (PVG.TO) (TSE:PVG) (NYSE:PVG) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 531943 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$13.84.

PVG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Pretium Resources Inc. (PVG.TO) from C$12.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Cormark raised their price objective on Pretium Resources Inc. (PVG.TO) from C$19.75 to C$20.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial set a C$19.00 price objective on Pretium Resources Inc. (PVG.TO) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$14.54 and a 200 day moving average of C$15.18. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.87.

Pretium Resources Inc. (PVG.TO) (TSE:PVG) (NYSE:PVG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported C$0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C$206.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$203.21 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pretium Resources Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Pretium Resources Inc. (PVG.TO) (TSE:PVG)

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its principal project is the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,305.85 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

