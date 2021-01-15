Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) Downgraded by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Briefing.com reports. They currently have $35.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Premier from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Premier in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a buy rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Premier from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 8th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Premier from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a buy rating on shares of Premier in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PINC opened at $36.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Premier has a 1-year low of $27.11 and a 1-year high of $37.79. The company has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.07.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. Premier had a negative net margin of 4.13% and a negative return on equity of 475.26%. The business had revenue of $346.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Premier will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Stephen R. D’arcy sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total value of $35,080.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $481,087.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 17.67% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PINC. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Premier in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Premier by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of Premier in the 3rd quarter worth about $95,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Premier by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Premier in the 2nd quarter worth about $192,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.92% of the company’s stock.

Premier Company Profile

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services.

