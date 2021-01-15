Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) Downgraded by Credit Suisse Group to “Underperform”

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $35.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential downside of 5.28% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on PINC. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Premier from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Premier in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Premier in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Premier from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Premier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

Shares of Premier stock opened at $36.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of -6.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Premier has a 12 month low of $27.11 and a 12 month high of $37.79.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $346.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.32 million. Premier had a negative return on equity of 475.26% and a negative net margin of 4.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Premier will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Premier news, Director Stephen R. D’arcy sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total value of $35,080.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,087.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 17.67% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Premier in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Premier by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of Premier during the 3rd quarter valued at $95,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Premier by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Premier during the 2nd quarter valued at $192,000. 53.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Premier

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services.

