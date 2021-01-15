Prairiewood Capital LLC Takes Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Prairiewood Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,920 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $511,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the second quarter valued at approximately $13,213,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter worth $468,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 45.8% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 45,011 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,692,000 after purchasing an additional 14,146 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the second quarter worth $1,971,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 7.4% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,200,741 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $72,584,000 after purchasing an additional 83,056 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on AMAT. Argus lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $83.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.46.

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total transaction of $69,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMAT traded down $2.63 on Friday, reaching $103.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 389,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,401,346. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.64 and a 1 year high of $106.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $88.12 and its 200 day moving average is $69.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market cap of $94.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.48.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.08. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 21.04%. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.10%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

