Prairiewood Capital LLC Takes $713,000 Position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX)

Prairiewood Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 213,432 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,000. Prairiewood Capital LLC owned 0.21% of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 188,936 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 64,735 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 167,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 45,600 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $184,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 1,079.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 164,702 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 150,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $149,000. 64.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CPRX remained flat at $$3.53 during trading on Friday. 10,047 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,873,644. The company has a market cap of $365.88 million, a P/E ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.63. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.55 and a 52 week high of $5.28.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $29.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.22 million. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 35.04% and a net margin of 60.48%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $5.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.88.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, a proprietary form of amifampridine phosphate for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome.

