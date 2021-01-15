Prairiewood Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 12,950 TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET)

Prairiewood Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 12,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,044,000. TriNet Group comprises approximately 1.1% of Prairiewood Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TNET. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in TriNet Group by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,583 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in TriNet Group by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 62,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,699,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 4.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in TriNet Group by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 965 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in TriNet Group by 3.1% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TNET traded down $3.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $80.13. The stock had a trading volume of 3,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,381. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $80.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.85. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.79 and a 52 week high of $85.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.94 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.40. TriNet Group had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 60.66%. The business had revenue of $216.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 11,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.41, for a total value of $821,473.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,735,309.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total transaction of $29,066.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $404,340.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 176,737 shares of company stock valued at $13,518,996 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

TNET has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of TriNet Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on TriNet Group from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.25.

About TriNet Group

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefit law compliance; and other HR related services.

