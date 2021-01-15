Prairiewood Capital LLC Purchases New Shares in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF)

Prairiewood Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 112,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,203,000. GrafTech International comprises about 1.2% of Prairiewood Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of GrafTech International in the third quarter worth about $145,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of GrafTech International by 13.7% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 66,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GrafTech International in the third quarter valued at approximately $513,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in GrafTech International by 76.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 17,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 7,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in GrafTech International by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 142,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after buying an additional 5,829 shares in the last quarter. 94.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GrafTech International stock traded down $1.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.45. 152,942 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,848,081. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.02. GrafTech International Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $5.56 and a fifty-two week high of $13.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.78 and its 200-day moving average is $7.77.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. GrafTech International had a net margin of 37.22% and a negative return on equity of 80.09%. The business had revenue of $287.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. GrafTech International’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that GrafTech International Ltd. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. GrafTech International’s payout ratio is 1.55%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised GrafTech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th.

In other news, Director Gp Ltd Bcp sold 273,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.71, for a total value of $2,657,928.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Private Funds Holdi Brookfield sold 8,407,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total value of $59,359,555.14. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,552,820 shares of company stock worth $85,706,109. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GrafTech International Company Profile

GrafTech International Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon based products worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes, which requires for the production of electric arc furnace steel, ferrous, and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

