Prairiewood Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK)

Prairiewood Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 198,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,026,000. Broadmark Realty Capital accounts for 2.1% of Prairiewood Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Prairiewood Capital LLC owned about 0.15% of Broadmark Realty Capital at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BRMK. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital during the second quarter worth $53,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Broadmark Realty Capital during the second quarter valued at $85,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in Broadmark Realty Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $106,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 534.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 10,691 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.42% of the company’s stock.

BRMK stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.49. 4,731 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 687,034. Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.44 and a 1 year high of $12.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.19.

Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). Broadmark Realty Capital had a net margin of 52.94% and a return on equity of 5.64%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.01%. This is an increase from Broadmark Realty Capital’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Several research analysts have commented on BRMK shares. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.50 price objective (up from $11.00) on shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in a report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

In related news, Director Kevin M. Luebbers sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 115,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,152,550. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, and development of residential and commercial properties in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.

