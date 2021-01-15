Prairiewood Capital LLC Makes New $852,000 Investment in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH)

Prairiewood Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 40,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $852,000. Prairiewood Capital LLC owned 0.07% of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PXH. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $88,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $165,000.

Shares of PXH stock traded down $0.26 on Friday, hitting $22.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,097. Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $13.88 and a fifty-two week high of $22.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.98 and its 200-day moving average is $19.02.

