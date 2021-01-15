Prairiewood Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 1,984 Vanguard Materials Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Prairiewood Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VAW) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VAW. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Materials Index Fund ETF Shares by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after buying an additional 2,430 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Vanguard Materials Index Fund ETF Shares by 634.8% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 30,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,076,000 after acquiring an additional 26,160 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Vanguard Materials Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 7,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials Index Fund ETF Shares by 91.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 7,325 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Materials Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $2.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $163.92. 2,653 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 288,845. Vanguard Materials Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $81.10 and a 52-week high of $169.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $157.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.20.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

