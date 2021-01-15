PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Upgraded to Buy by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, AR Network reports. Berenberg Bank currently has $165.00 target price on the specialty chemicals company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $135.00.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Laurentian raised PPG Industries to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on PPG Industries from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $137.42.

PPG traded down $3.71 during trading on Thursday, hitting $148.04. 2,869,264 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,521,240. PPG Industries has a one year low of $69.77 and a one year high of $153.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $145.78 and its 200 day moving average is $129.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $34.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.22.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.01. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 25.46%. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PPG Industries will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PPG Industries news, VP William E. Schaupp sold 3,850 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.66, for a total transaction of $518,441.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,333 shares in the company, valued at $583,481.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael H. Mcgarry sold 81,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.65, for a total transaction of $10,828,590.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 173,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,247,081. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,013 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 26.0% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 28,616 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,493,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 119.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,446,148 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $176,548,000 after purchasing an additional 788,239 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 43.9% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 15,620 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 4,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 48.6% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,131 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.11% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

