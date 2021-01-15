PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Sets New 1-Year High at $153.06

Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $153.06 and last traded at $152.36, with a volume of 36862 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $151.28.
A number of research firms have commented on PPG. Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) upgraded shares of PPG Industries to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Laurentian upgraded shares of PPG Industries to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $173.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. PPG Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.42.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $34.95 billion, a PE ratio of 33.50, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.18.
In other news, CEO Michael H. Mcgarry sold 81,022 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.65, for a total transaction of $10,828,590.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 173,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,247,081. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP William E. Schaupp sold 3,850 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.66, for a total transaction of $518,441.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $583,481.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPG. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in PPG Industries by 163.4% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 266 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PPG Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in PPG Industries by 616.4% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 394 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PPG Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. 77.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
PPG Industries Company Profile (NYSE:PPG)
PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.
