PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Sets New 1-Year High at $153.06

Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $153.06 and last traded at $152.36, with a volume of 36862 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $151.28.

A number of research firms have commented on PPG. Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) upgraded shares of PPG Industries to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Laurentian upgraded shares of PPG Industries to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $173.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. PPG Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.42.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $34.95 billion, a PE ratio of 33.50, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.18.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.01. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 25.46%. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael H. Mcgarry sold 81,022 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.65, for a total transaction of $10,828,590.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 173,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,247,081. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP William E. Schaupp sold 3,850 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.66, for a total transaction of $518,441.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $583,481.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPG. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in PPG Industries by 163.4% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 266 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PPG Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in PPG Industries by 616.4% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 394 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PPG Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. 77.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

