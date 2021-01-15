Power Metals Corp. (PWM.V) (CVE:PWM) Stock Price Up 2.9%

Shares of Power Metals Corp. (PWM.V) (CVE:PWM) rose 2.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.37 and last traded at C$0.36. Approximately 124,337 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 156,978 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.35.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.33. The firm has a market cap of C$37.70 million and a P/E ratio of -25.71.

About Power Metals Corp. (PWM.V) (CVE:PWM)

Power Metals Corp., an exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of resource properties in Canada. The company holds 100% interests in the Case Lake property that consists of 449 cell claims located in Ontario. It also has an agreement to acquire 100% interests in the Paterson Lake and Gullwing-Tot properties located in northwestern Ontario.

See Also: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for Power Metals Corp. (PWM.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Metals Corp. (PWM.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.