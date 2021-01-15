Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) Short Interest Update

Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, a decline of 42.2% from the December 15th total of 18,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

In other Postal Realty Trust news, Director Patrick R. Donahoe sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.69, for a total transaction of $43,394.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $719,522.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 28.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PSTL. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 146.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,645 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Postal Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at $119,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Postal Realty Trust by 86.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 4,401 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Postal Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at $317,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new position in Postal Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at $421,000. 32.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Postal Realty Trust stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $16.09. The stock had a trading volume of 87,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,320. Postal Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $10.84 and a 1 year high of $19.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.24. The stock has a market cap of $152.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.24 and a beta of 0.07.

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.18). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Postal Realty Trust will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PSTL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Postal Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Postal Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Postal Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.75.

Postal Realty Trust Company Profile

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,000 properties leased to the USPS. The Company believes it is one of the largest owners and managers of properties leased to the USPS.

