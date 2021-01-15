Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) Receives $108.45 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $108.45.

Separately, DA Davidson lowered their price target on Post from $117.00 to $109.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd.

NYSE:POST opened at $99.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.85. Post has a fifty-two week low of $68.97 and a fifty-two week high of $112.38. The company has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.45 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $97.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.39.

Post (NYSE:POST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.16). Post had a positive return on equity of 8.53% and a negative net margin of 2.05%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Research analysts predict that Post will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Bradly A. Harper sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.85, for a total value of $93,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $844,931.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Post in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,457,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Post by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 29,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Post during the 3rd quarter valued at about $512,000. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in Post in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in Post by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 141,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,188,000 after buying an additional 19,076 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

About Post

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

