Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd Reduces Stake in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd reduced its position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 86.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,275 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 8,332 shares during the period. Baidu comprises 0.2% of Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Baidu were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIDU. FMR LLC increased its position in Baidu by 149.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 82,956 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,674,000 after buying an additional 49,735 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Baidu by 28.7% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,544 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Baidu by 3.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 470,648 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $56,426,000 after buying an additional 17,413 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Baidu during the third quarter worth $21,204,000. Finally, Henry James International Management Inc. increased its position in Baidu by 40.1% during the third quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 11,832 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,498,000 after buying an additional 3,389 shares in the last quarter. 49.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Baidu alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BIDU shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $157.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Baidu from $185.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Baidu from $150.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Benchmark raised their price objective on Baidu from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Baidu from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.66.

Baidu stock traded down $6.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $242.22. The stock had a trading volume of 358,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,874,930. Baidu, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.00 and a twelve month high of $258.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.77 billion, a PE ratio of 24.80 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $184.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.94.

Baidu declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 8th that permits the company to repurchase $0.00 in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

Featured Article: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.