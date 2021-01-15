Polymetal International (OTCMKTS:AUCOY) Given Overweight Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of Polymetal International (OTCMKTS:AUCOY) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

AUCOY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Polymetal International in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Polymetal International from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Polymetal International in a report on Thursday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Polymetal International has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Shares of Polymetal International stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $23.73. 837 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 634. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.04 and its 200 day moving average is $23.20. The firm has a market cap of $11.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 0.30. Polymetal International has a 1 year low of $11.98 and a 1 year high of $28.05.

Polymetal International plc operates as a precious metals mining company in Russia, Kazakhstan, East Asia, and Europe. The company operates through five segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, Kazakhstan, and Yakutia. It is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold, silver, copper, zinc, and platinum group metals.

