Polaris (NYSE:PII) Reaches New 52-Week High at $110.50

Shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $110.50 and last traded at $110.50, with a volume of 14706 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $106.74.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PII shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on Polaris from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Polaris from $110.00 to $103.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird raised Polaris from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 5th. TheStreet raised Polaris from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Polaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.73.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $98.43 and a 200-day moving average of $97.27. The firm has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -117.45 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Polaris had a positive return on equity of 32.38% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.68 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Polaris Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.24%.

In other Polaris news, CFO Robert Paul Mack sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $321,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,639,561. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PII. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Polaris during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Polaris by 108.9% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Polaris during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Polaris by 165.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Polaris by 2,032.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

Polaris Company Profile (NYSE:PII)

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

