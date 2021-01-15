PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) Receives $49.38 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.38.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded PNM Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Sidoti downgraded PNM Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Mizuho downgraded PNM Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Citigroup began coverage on PNM Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group downgraded PNM Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th.

NYSE PNM traded up $0.20 on Tuesday, reaching $48.71. The stock had a trading volume of 46,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,046,015. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.20. PNM Resources has a 1-year low of $27.08 and a 1-year high of $56.14. The company has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.15.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $472.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.07 million. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 11.57%. PNM Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. Research analysts predict that PNM Resources will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.327 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. This is a boost from PNM Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.94%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in PNM Resources by 70.7% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 194,868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,054,000 after purchasing an additional 80,694 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in PNM Resources by 16.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 2,923 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of PNM Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of PNM Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $505,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of PNM Resources by 0.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 120,144 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,966,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. 98.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PNM Resources Company Profile

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy and energy-related businesses in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment is primarily involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

