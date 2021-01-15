Playgroundz (IOG) Achieves Market Capitalization of $970,743.37

Playgroundz (CURRENCY:IOG) traded up 8.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. Playgroundz has a market capitalization of $970,743.37 and $2,518.00 worth of Playgroundz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Playgroundz has traded up 17% against the dollar. One Playgroundz coin can now be bought for about $0.0340 or 0.00000093 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002740 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000762 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.06 or 0.00035790 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.85 or 0.00111969 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.39 or 0.00064102 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.88 or 0.00246334 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000658 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.47 or 0.00058858 BTC.

About Playgroundz

Playgroundz’s total supply is 2,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,545,120 coins. The official message board for Playgroundz is medium.com/playgroundz-official-blog . Playgroundz’s official Twitter account is @PlaygroundzIOG and its Facebook page is accessible here . Playgroundz’s official website is www.playgroundz.io

Buying and Selling Playgroundz

Playgroundz can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playgroundz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Playgroundz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Playgroundz using one of the exchanges listed above.

