Plato Gold Corp. (PGC.V) (CVE:PGC) Trading Down 14.3%

Plato Gold Corp. (PGC.V) (CVE:PGC)’s stock price was down 14.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. Approximately 236,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 12% from the average daily volume of 210,683 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.27 million and a PE ratio of -0.35.

About Plato Gold Corp. (PGC.V) (CVE:PGC)

Plato Gold Corp., a junior exploration company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of gold and rare mineral properties in Canada. Its principal property is the Good Hope Niobium project comprising 254 claims, which include 227 single cell mining claims and 27 boundary cell mining claims covering approximately 5,100 of area located in Killala Lake Area and Cairngorm Lake Area Township, Ontario.

