Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) Price Target Increased to $12.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) had its price objective upped by Raymond James from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on PAA. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on Plains All American Pipeline in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an outperform rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an outperform rating on the stock. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.67.

Shares of PAA traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.33. The stock had a trading volume of 3,389,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,452,449. Plains All American Pipeline has a fifty-two week low of $3.00 and a fifty-two week high of $19.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 2.19.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.19). Plains All American Pipeline had a negative net margin of 7.01% and a positive return on equity of 17.85%. The business had revenue of $5.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. Plains All American Pipeline’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Plains All American Pipeline will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.69%.

In other Plains All American Pipeline news, Director Chris Temple sold 31,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.79, for a total value of $274,687.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 12.9% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 49,052,981 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $293,337,000 after purchasing an additional 5,618,807 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,996,453 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $100,960,000 after buying an additional 419,305 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,101,638 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $72,367,000 after buying an additional 3,289,316 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,465,799 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $62,586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445,278 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,910,587 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,365,000 after acquiring an additional 468,207 shares during the last quarter. 46.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

