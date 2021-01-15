Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $8.15

Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $8.15 and last traded at $7.90, with a volume of 142457 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.23.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.09 and a beta of 3.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.28, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.01 and its 200-day moving average is $5.33.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $891.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.56 million. Pitney Bowes had a negative net margin of 1.17% and a positive return on equity of 84.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Pitney Bowes Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Pitney Bowes by 130.0% during the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Pitney Bowes by 144.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,096 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 10,110 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Pitney Bowes by 191.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Pitney Bowes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Pitney Bowes during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. 75.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI)

Pitney Bowes Inc, a technology company, provides commerce solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services and SendTech Solutions segments. The Global Ecommerce segment provides products and services for domestic retail and e-commerce shipping solutions, including fulfillment and returns, and cross-border e-commerce transactions.

