Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $8.15

Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $8.15 and last traded at $7.90, with a volume of 142457 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.23.
The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.09 and a beta of 3.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.28, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.01 and its 200-day moving average is $5.33.
Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $891.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.56 million. Pitney Bowes had a negative net margin of 1.17% and a positive return on equity of 84.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Pitney Bowes Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI)
Pitney Bowes Inc, a technology company, provides commerce solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services and SendTech Solutions segments. The Global Ecommerce segment provides products and services for domestic retail and e-commerce shipping solutions, including fulfillment and returns, and cross-border e-commerce transactions.
