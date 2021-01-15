Piper Sandler Weighs in on Teladoc Health, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:TDOC)

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler dropped their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Teladoc Health in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Wieland now forecasts that the health services provider will earn ($1.11) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($1.10). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Teladoc Health’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The health services provider reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $288.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.54 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 9.54% and a negative net margin of 13.22%.

TDOC has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Teladoc Health from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $206.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Teladoc Health from $255.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Teladoc Health from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Teladoc Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.13.

NYSE:TDOC opened at $225.54 on Thursday. Teladoc Health has a 12-month low of $93.15 and a 12-month high of $253.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $203.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $207.78. The company has a quick ratio of 11.36, a current ratio of 11.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -176.20 and a beta of 0.25.

In other news, insider Yulun Wang sold 6,069 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.30, for a total transaction of $1,221,689.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $215,189.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 2,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $501,504.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,647 shares in the company, valued at $316,224. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,423 shares of company stock worth $14,323,047 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 62.2% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,957,543 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,306,132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283,596 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 1,416.5% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,012,786 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $441,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880,057 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 936.9% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,033,059 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $228,885,000 after purchasing an additional 933,432 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter valued at $48,102,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,502,000. Institutional investors own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

