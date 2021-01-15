Piper Sandler Weighs in on Planet Fitness, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:PLNT)

Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) – Analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Planet Fitness in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 13th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Keith now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.29 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.31. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Planet Fitness’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.24 EPS.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $105.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.02 million. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 6.63% and a negative return on equity of 9.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on PLNT. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Friday, November 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Planet Fitness from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $73.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Planet Fitness currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.13.

PLNT traded down $2.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $80.07. The stock had a trading volume of 18,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,371,050. The firm has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of 195.69, a P/E/G ratio of 33.12 and a beta of 1.13. Planet Fitness has a 12 month low of $23.77 and a 12 month high of $88.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.77.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Planet Fitness by 2.9% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 61,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Planet Fitness by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 83,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,120,000 after acquiring an additional 24,773 shares during the last quarter. Stamina Capital Management LP increased its stake in Planet Fitness by 266.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stamina Capital Management LP now owns 412,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,418,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Planet Fitness by 2,691.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 401,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,746,000 after acquiring an additional 387,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Planet Fitness by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 139,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,610,000 after acquiring an additional 3,105 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, President Dorvin D. Lively sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.05, for a total transaction of $7,405,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Christopher Rondeau sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.04, for a total value of $11,856,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 505,703 shares of company stock worth $38,517,224. Insiders own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

Planet Fitness Company Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

