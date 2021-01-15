Piper Sandler Weighs in on Moelis & Company’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:MC)

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Moelis & Company in a report issued on Wednesday, January 13th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Harte now anticipates that the asset manager will earn $0.60 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.58. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Moelis & Company’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.68 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.77 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.06 EPS.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.51. Moelis & Company had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 23.47%. The firm had revenue of $207.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis.

MC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Moelis & Company from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Moelis & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $40.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Moelis & Company from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Moelis & Company in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Moelis & Company from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.89.

Moelis & Company stock opened at $54.49 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.25 and a beta of 1.33. Moelis & Company has a 52 week low of $22.11 and a 52 week high of $55.29.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 8.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,232,414 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $163,041,000 after buying an additional 400,718 shares in the last quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL lifted its stake in Moelis & Company by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL now owns 1,891,090 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $66,453,000 after acquiring an additional 300,575 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its stake in Moelis & Company by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,254,986 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $44,100,000 after acquiring an additional 219,278 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Moelis & Company by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 814,850 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,634,000 after acquiring an additional 143,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its stake in Moelis & Company by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 703,012 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $24,704,000 after acquiring an additional 116,881 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Joseph Simon sold 6,984 shares of Moelis & Company stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.10, for a total value of $266,090.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 25,715 shares of company stock worth $990,742 in the last quarter. Insiders own 17.99% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th were issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 17th. This is an increase from Moelis & Company’s previous None dividend of $1.26. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.06%.

Moelis & Company Company Profile

Moelis & Company, an investment bank, provides strategic and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. It advises clients in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets advisory, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, governments, financial sponsors, middle market private companies, and individual entrepreneurs.

