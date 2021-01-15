Piper Sandler Weighs in on Bank of America Co.’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NYSE:BAC)

Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler raised their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for Bank of America in a research note issued on Monday, January 11th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Harte now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.55 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.47. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Bank of America’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.58 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.33 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $26.00 to $27.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Bank of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.31.

BAC stock opened at $33.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.25. Bank of America has a fifty-two week low of $17.95 and a fifty-two week high of $35.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $294.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.59.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.02). Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The business had revenue of $20.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 24th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in Bank of America by 363.3% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

