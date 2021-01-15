Piper Sandler Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Houlihan Lokey in a report released on Wednesday, January 13th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Harte now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $3.10 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.78. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Houlihan Lokey’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.06 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.74 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on HLI. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Houlihan Lokey from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Houlihan Lokey has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.67.

HLI opened at $71.17 on Thursday. Houlihan Lokey has a 12-month low of $42.86 and a 12-month high of $73.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 0.68.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $275.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.80 million. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 19.18% and a net margin of 18.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share.

In other news, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total transaction of $702,400.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $702,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 19,400 shares of company stock worth $1,314,464 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 27.04% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Houlihan Lokey in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Houlihan Lokey in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 91.9% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 60.4% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial Advisory Services. The Corporate Finance segment offers general financial advisory services; and advises public and private institutions on buy-side and sell-side transactions, leveraged loans, private mezzanine debt, high-yield debt, initial public offerings, follow-ons, convertibles, equity private placements, private equity, and liability management transactions, as well as financial sponsors on various transactions.

