Piper Sandler Raises The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) Price Target to $19.00

The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the bank’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 19.27% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded The Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 9th.

NASDAQ TBBK opened at $15.93 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.66 and a 200-day moving average of $10.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $917.42 million, a P/E ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 1.55. The Bancorp has a 52 week low of $3.36 and a 52 week high of $16.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.83.

The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. The Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 19.19%. The business had revenue of $74.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.06 million. Equities research analysts forecast that The Bancorp will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John C. Chrystal sold 51,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.51, for a total value of $592,362.15. Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in The Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $87,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of The Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in shares of The Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $129,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in shares of The Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of The Bancorp by 10.2% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 23,917 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

The Bancorp Company Profile

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, money market, commercial, and retirement accounts. It also provides securities-backed lines of credit, insurance policy cash value-backed lines of credit, vehicle fleet and other equipment leasing, small business administration loans, and commercial mortgage-backed loans, as well as prepaid and debit cards.

