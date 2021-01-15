Piper Sandler Comments on IAC/InterActiveCorp’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:IAC)

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler analyst T. Champion now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.87) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.82). Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $211.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for IAC/InterActiveCorp’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.72) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.70) EPS.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $2.59. The business had revenue of $788.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $767.89 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on IAC. BMO Capital Markets downgraded IAC/InterActiveCorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lifted their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $154.00 to $214.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Wedbush lifted their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $161.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $199.00 to $208.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. IAC/InterActiveCorp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.29.

Shares of NASDAQ IAC opened at $196.43 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $167.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.95. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 12 month low of $100.22 and a 12 month high of $200.49.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 7,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Investments LLC lifted its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 34,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 10,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,573,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the third quarter valued at about $632,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Company Profile

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. It operates various platforms, such as Ask.com that empowers people to find, learn, and explore answers from any device or location; Bluecrew, an on-demand platform for flexible W-2 work job seekers for sustainable and reliable employment that fits their schedules across a range of industries, including warehousing, logistics, e-commerce, events, delivery, and hospitality; Care.com, a leading platform for finding and managing family care; and Dotdash that help people to find answers and solve problems.

