Piper Sandler Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Paycom Software in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 13th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Ramnani now expects that the software maker will post earnings of $0.81 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.82. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $441.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Paycom Software’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.32 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.24 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on PAYC. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $457.00 to $513.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $405.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $450.00 to $430.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $316.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $384.84.

PAYC traded down $9.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $403.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,882. Paycom Software has a 12 month low of $163.42 and a 12 month high of $471.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $435.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $350.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.56.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $196.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.38 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 22.23% and a return on equity of 30.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAYC. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Paycom Software by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,993,393 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,554,445,000 after acquiring an additional 130,693 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its position in Paycom Software by 36.6% in the third quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 1,287,379 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $400,761,000 after buying an additional 345,217 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Paycom Software by 108.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 735,531 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $228,971,000 after purchasing an additional 383,268 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in Paycom Software by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 595,990 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $185,532,000 after buying an additional 3,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 392,855 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $122,296,000 after buying an additional 16,068 shares during the period. 73.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director J C. Watts, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.53, for a total transaction of $385,530.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frederick C. Peters II sold 5,000 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.91, for a total transaction of $2,174,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,359,810 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

