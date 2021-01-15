Piper Sandler Brokers Lift Earnings Estimates for Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their FY2020 EPS estimates for Sarepta Therapeutics in a report released on Monday, January 11th. Piper Sandler analyst T. Van. Buren now expects that the biotechnology company will earn ($8.33) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($9.03). Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Sarepta Therapeutics’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($2.09) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.95) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.50) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.30 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $10.30 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $108.00 price objective (down previously from $215.00) on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $182.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.38.

SRPT opened at $89.90 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.42, a current ratio of 6.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $78.06 and a 12 month high of $181.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.39. The stock has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.81 and a beta of 1.82.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.89) by ($0.61). Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 117.80% and a negative return on equity of 53.02%. The firm had revenue of $143.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.14) EPS. Sarepta Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 45.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 154,611 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,428,000 after purchasing an additional 38,194 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 26.9% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,036 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 9.9% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,598 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $960,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Joseph Bratica sold 1,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $183,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,527,075. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic therapeutic modalities approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of DMD in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

