Piper Sandler Boosts IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Price Target to $211.00

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $205.00 to $211.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for IAC/InterActiveCorp’s FY2020 earnings at ($0.87) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.72) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.70) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.92 EPS.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on IAC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer began coverage on IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $180.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $193.29.

Shares of IAC traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $195.66. 7,645 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 743,802. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a fifty-two week low of $100.22 and a fifty-two week high of $200.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $167.60 and its 200 day moving average is $138.95.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $2.59. The business had revenue of $788.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $767.89 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co raised its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 3.3% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 5.4% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Company Profile

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. It operates various platforms, such as Ask.com that empowers people to find, learn, and explore answers from any device or location; Bluecrew, an on-demand platform for flexible W-2 work job seekers for sustainable and reliable employment that fits their schedules across a range of industries, including warehousing, logistics, e-commerce, events, delivery, and hospitality; Care.com, a leading platform for finding and managing family care; and Dotdash that help people to find answers and solve problems.

