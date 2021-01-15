Piper Sandler Boosts CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) Price Target to $93.00

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) had its price target hoisted by Piper Sandler from $62.00 to $93.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for CareDx’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of CareDx from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of CareDx from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of CareDx from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CareDx from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of CareDx from $66.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $70.29.

NASDAQ CDNA opened at $86.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -188.76 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.97. CareDx has a twelve month low of $13.04 and a twelve month high of $88.48.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $53.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.90 million. CareDx had a negative net margin of 11.79% and a negative return on equity of 10.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that CareDx will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.48, for a total value of $534,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 427,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,872,807.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michael Brian Bell sold 32,574 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.15, for a total transaction of $1,568,438.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,610 shares in the company, valued at $5,470,321.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 100,937 shares of company stock worth $6,160,606. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CDNA. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CareDx by 306.8% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in CareDx by 20.2% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in CareDx in the third quarter worth $95,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in CareDx in the third quarter worth $169,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in CareDx in the second quarter worth $164,000.

About CareDx

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It offers AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; and AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients.

