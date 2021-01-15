Piper Sandler Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Masimo in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 13th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Bednar now expects that the medical equipment provider will earn $3.46 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.47. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Masimo’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.04 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.82 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.06 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.27 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Masimo in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $258.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Masimo from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Masimo from $255.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $260.71.

Shares of Masimo stock traded up $2.16 on Friday, reaching $263.92. The stock had a trading volume of 3,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,667. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.87. Masimo has a 1 year low of $143.90 and a 1 year high of $284.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $266.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $239.23.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.18. Masimo had a net margin of 20.30% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The business had revenue of $278.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.00 million.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Masimo during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Masimo by 222.2% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 116 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Masimo during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Masimo by 47.2% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 293 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Masimo during the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Micah W. Young sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total transaction of $2,390,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,390,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 11,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.50, for a total value of $3,056,412.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 247,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,735,109.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 191,781 shares of company stock worth $50,364,663. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

