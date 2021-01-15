Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR Sells 13,077 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR lowered its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 86.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,016 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 13,077 shares during the quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BDX. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 1,657.1% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Sun Life Financial INC bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Mirova boosted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 428.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mirova now owns 201 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BDX shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $265.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet downgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $280.71.

In related news, EVP Roland Goette sold 930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.10, for a total transaction of $213,993.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,320,558.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BDX stock traded up $2.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $260.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,328,973. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52-week low of $197.75 and a 52-week high of $286.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $245.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $245.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of $75.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.42, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.79.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 5.11%. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 10th were paid a $0.83 dividend. This is a positive change from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is 32.55%.

About Becton, Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

