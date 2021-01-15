Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR Reduces Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR lessened its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,755 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 10,452 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems comprises 1.7% of Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $5,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Summit Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,251 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.5% during the third quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 10,666 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.3% in the third quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,348 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 13,731 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems by 4.4% in the third quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 6,798 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup downgraded Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $45.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.54.

NASDAQ:CSCO traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 672,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,111,467. The company has a market cap of $191.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.47 and its 200-day moving average is $42.60. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $32.40 and a one year high of $50.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $11.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.85 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 4th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 49.32%.

In other news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 21,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.38, for a total transaction of $896,167.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 144,839 shares in the company, valued at $6,138,276.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maria Martinez sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $88,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 371,384 shares of company stock worth $15,429,225 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

