Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR Has $10 Million Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,460 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,378 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises 3.0% of Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $10,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 17,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,665,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 10,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Centric Wealth Management raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. 70.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

In related news, CEO Kirk Tanner sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total transaction of $1,710,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 95,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,085,192.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on PEP. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $157.00 target price for the company. Truist boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 18th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $140.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.88.

Shares of PepsiCo stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $141.55. 84,345 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,820,050. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.42 and a 1 year high of $148.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $145.11 and a 200-day moving average of $139.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.57.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $1.0225 per share. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.96%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

Recommended Story: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.