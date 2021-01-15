Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR Buys 2,503 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,248 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,503 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies makes up about 2.2% of Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $7,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 272.1% during the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 160 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 73.9% during the 3rd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

LOW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.82.

Shares of NYSE:LOW traded up $0.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $171.15. The company had a trading volume of 76,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,403,064. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $160.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.87. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.00 and a fifty-two week high of $180.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 211.33% and a net margin of 6.29%. The company had revenue of $22.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 41.96%.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

See Also: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.